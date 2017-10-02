Man Charged with Second-Degree Murder Denied Bond

A man charged with second-degree murder after a hit-and-run in Louisa County has been denied bond.

Thirty-year-old Gregory Veres's case is now heading to a grand jury.

Police believe Veres ran down his girlfriend in the Blue Ridge Shores neighborhood about 60 miles northwest of Richmond.

The body of 40-year-old Dawn Meade was found on the side of Fire House Road on the morning of Friday, September 22.

They had been dating for nearly two years and had been living together at a relative's house in the Blue Ridge Shores neighborhood.

Veres's due back in court November 13.