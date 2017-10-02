Orange County Transitions to New Emergency Notification System

Orange County Press Release:

Orange County, VA – The Orange County E-911 Center is excited to announce that Rave Alert is now available.

Rave Alert replaces the previous CodeRED emergency and mass notification system. This continues to be a free service whereby individuals can receive emergency and mass notifications sent from local authorities.

These alerts keep residents and travelers informed of potentially hazardous situations, including weather, major traffic events, and other public safety-related emergencies. Authorities can notify the community in real time through Rave Alert.

This service allows for critical communication and provides individuals with accurate information needed to stay safe or take precautions during hazardous or emergency situations. The Rave Alert system is safe and secure and used by many institutions throughout the nation. Rave Alert enables anyone, regardless of where they live, to sign up for free at www.orangecountyva.gov/E911.

Once enrolled, emergency alerts can be received via email, text, or voice message.

Individuals are encouraged to enroll now for Rave Alert. If previously enrolled through CodeRED, that information will automatically be imported into the new system. However, individuals should review and update this information, as needed. Rave Alert is private and secure, as the information contained is

only used for emergency notification and is only made available to the 911 system in the event of an emergency.

For more information, please contact Nicki Tidey, E-911 Center Director, at (540) 661-5433 or ntidey@orangecountyva.gov.