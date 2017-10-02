Harrisonburg: Crews Work to Repair Bridge after Madison Street Fire

10/02/2017 Release from Harrisonburg:



Harrisonburg, Va. – The city of Harrisonburg’s Public Works Department will work to repair a bridge after a small weekend fire.



On Saturday, September 30 around 12 p.m., members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) responded to and extinguished a fire involving the bridge in the 700 block of Madison Street.



The circumstances surrounding the fire and exact cause remain under investigation.



Starting today, a section of the roadway in the 700 block of Madison Street will be closed while repairs are being made. City crews worked over the summer to reconstruct this same bridge and culvert due to deterioration.



It is expected that the repair work will take approximately two weeks to complete. This schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances that arise during construction.