Northam Cancels Campaign Events Following Vegas Shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam has canceled several campaign events following the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The events were expected to feature former Democratic congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who has pushed for stronger gun control after she survived a gunshot wound to the head in 2011. Giffords and her husband were planning to praise Northam for supporting "responsible gun violence prevention policies" at a series of roundtable discussions in northern Virginia.

Northam was not scheduled to attend. His campaign sent out a brief advisory Monday morning saying the events had been canceled "in light of recent events."

At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 hurt late Sunday when a gunman opened fire during a country music festival. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

