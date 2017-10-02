UVA Teen and Young Adult Health Center to Hold 10th Teen Culture Conference

10/02/2017 Release from the University of Virginia Teen and Young Adult Health Center:

UVA Teen and Young Adult Health Center presents:

10th Teen Culture Conference

Are the kids alright?

A primer for professionals in challenging times



This all day conference, on Monday, October 9, 2017 at Alumni Hall, will educate and enlighten those professionals (and parents) who care for and about teens and young adults. And, in uncertain and precarious times, this is essential.



Issues to be addressed include health care reform and its impact on adolescent health care; addiction, specifically the tragic costs of opioid use; the effects of trauma and adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) on normative development; and the supportive provision of health care to and for trans-gender teens and young adults.



Scheduled speakers include Dr. Tamera Coyne-Beasley who is the current president of SAHM (Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine;) Dr. Charlene Wong, an expert in health care reform; Kana Zink, a music therapist; and a physician in conversation with one of her trans-gender patients, describing a learning journey for both, among others.



As a normative and essential developmental stage, adolescence is often pathologized; teens and young adults are conceptualized and portrayed in negative ways. While this transition can test teens and those associated with them, it can be a time of great growth and personal exploration, filled with unlimited potential. Since its genesis in 1998, our conference has addressed, with current and accurate information, the challenges that contemporary teens and young adults face, while celebrating their gifts, appreciating and learning what they can teach us...if we pay attention.



For brochure and registration:

Visit www.CMEvillage.com to register or download a brochure [pdf]. Click on the "Conferences and Symposia" button and you will find information about the Teen Culture Conference listed under the October tab.