Astronaut Mark Kelly to Give Lecture at Bridgewater College

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (AP) - Astronaut Mark Kelly will give a lecture at Bridgewater College on how focus, dedication and persistence can lead to success in any competitive setting.

Kelly is a retired U.S. Navy captain, a naval aviator and test pilot who flew combat missions during the Gulf War. He flew his first of four missions in 2001 aboard Space Shuttle Endeavor and commanded its final flight in May 2011.

Kelly became the center of international attention after the 2011 assassination attempt on his wife, former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona.

His lecture, called "Endeavor to Succeed," is scheduled Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.