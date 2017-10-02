Culpeper Man Sentenced 25 Years for Role in Charlottesville Murder

One of the two men convicted in an attempted robbery that turned deadly received a formal sentencing in a Charlottesville courtroom Monday.

A Charlottesville Circuit Court judge handed down a 25 year sentence to Jerome Jordan Eaddy around 6 p.m. Monday, October 2.

November 30, 2016, a jury found Eaddy guilty on the charges of first-degree murder in commission of a robbery and attempted robbery for his role in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Floyd Alston Jr.

In court, Eaddy apologized to Alston's family and to his own family for the pain he has caused. He begged that the judge show him mercy when deciding his punishment.

Jurors had recommended Eaddy serve a prison term of 25 years.

Defense attorneys argued Monday that the getaway driver for that crime, Bryan Page, was not a creditable witness. Eaddy's legal team also filed a motion to have the guilty verdict on the first-degree murder charge be set aside. The judge denied that motion.

The judge pointed out that phone-related evidence showed Eaddy having multiple calls with both Augustin and Page. That evidence also includes Eaddy communicating with the man who ultimately supplied him with a gun.

Page had testified that he saw Eaddy give Augustin the gun.

According to authorities, Page waited in a car while Eaddy and Pierre Gerard Augustin invaded Alston's home on South First Street sometime before 10 p.m. November 21, 2015.

Alston's fiancée, Tiffany Powell, said two men wearing masks demanded drugs and money. She said Alston was shot once in the chest when he fought back. He was later pronounced dead at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Prosecutors said Augustin was the one who pulled the trigger. Page twice told the court that when he asked Augustin what happened, he replied, "I shot him in the stomach. I should have shot him in the head."

The gun used in Alston's murder has not been found.

Page entered a plea deal, and has testified against both Eaddy and Augustin. He was convicted on the charge of accessory after the fact, and several other charges related to a police chase and crash.

Friday, October 29, a jury handed down guilty verdicts against Augustin, including charges of first-degree murder. He is set to be sentenced on Monday, October 16.