Scottsville Presbyterian Church Hosts Anti-Gun Violence Concert

On Sunday, October 1, an Albemarle County congregation joined hundreds of churches across the country in remembering the thousands of lives that are lost to gun violence every year.

Scottsville Presbyterian Church hosted the anti-gun violence concert.

Members of the congregation sang songs written by local musicians.

The mission of the concert is to encourage the community to fundraise for a gun violence prevention partner or a domestic violence shelter.

“Something has to happen, and we're not talking about taking away guns, but we're talking about gun legislation so that we would have background checks on all guns,” says Gay Einstein, pastor at Scottsville Presbyterian.

Gun locks were given out at the end of the service.

Most concerts were held last week, but Scottsville delayed its event due to the unity concert in Charlottesville.

More than 200 cities participated in the event.