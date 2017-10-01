10 Face Drug Charges in Shenandoah County

Ten people face drug charges in connection with Shenandoah County's largest heroin bust.

The people in question range in age from 19 to 49.

Most are from Mount Jackson, Broadway, or Edinburg.

The arrests were made Friday, September 29, and Saturday, September 30, during an operation in the Woodstock part of the county.

The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office says it seized 100 grams of heroin and two handguns.

Investigators say the heroin came from the Baltimore area.