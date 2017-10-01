American Legion Post 74 Celebrates 98th Birthday

An American Legion post in central Virginia is closing in on a century of service to the community and veterans.

Post 74 in Keswick is celebrating its 98th birthday on Sunday, October 1.

The local chapter was founded on October 1, 1919, shortly after the American Legion was officially incorporated by congress.

The mission of the American Legion has been to help veterans, mentor youth, and host programs in the community.

“American Legion is all about continuing to serve, you know, we all were service members and it just gives us an opportunity to continue that service to our community, to other veterans, we have Americanism programs where we sometimes go into the schools and teach them a little bit about our country,” says Bruce Eades, Post 74 commander.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle chapter was founded by 15 men who were World War I veterans.

Now, the chapter has about 800 members.