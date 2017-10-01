CASPCA Raises Funds with Annual Dogtoberfest

Puppies and dogs of all shapes and sizes got to enjoy one last splash of summer at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ annual Dogtoberfest.

The dogs could swim and play fetch with their owners at the Atlantic Coast Athletic Club’s waterpark in Albemarle County on Sunday, October 1.

The CASPCA also brought dogs that are currently awaiting adoption.

This is the first year the event completely sold out, with 100 dogs in attendance.

“Dogs are just having the time of their life, jumping in the water, chasing balls, running after each other,” says Chelsea Mitchell of the CASPCA. “It's so cute."

Admission for the event was $10, with all the proceeds benefiting the CASPCA.