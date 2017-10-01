Rt. 250 Bypass to Close During Dairy Road Bridge Repairs

The repairs should be done by the end of the month

The Route 250 Bypass in Charlottesville will close to traffic on the night of Sunday, October 1, to allow repairs to the Dairy Road Bridge.

The bypass and Dairy Road will be closed from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday.

Crews will be removing the existing sidewalk on the bridge.

That process will continue Monday and Tuesday nights, with both roads closed during those same overnight hours.

All of the work to repair the Dairy Road Bridge is expected to finish by the end of the month.