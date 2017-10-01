Single-Car Wreck in Rockingham County Leaves One Dead

ROCKINGHAM, Va. (AP) - Virginia police are investigating a single-car wreck that claimed the life of a 42-year-old man.

Police say a Ford Taurus was traveling on Route 11 in Rockingham County at about 1 a.m. on Saturday when it ran off the right side of the highway. Police say the driver overcorrected and ran the car off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver, who has been identified as Donald Wilkins, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.