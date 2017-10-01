Trai Sharp Shines in #1 JMU's 20-10 Win at Delaware

The James Madison football team won its 17th game in a row Saturday, as the top-ranked Dukes went on the road to beat Delaware 20-10.

JMU (5-0, 2-0 CAA) struggled on offense for the first time all season on a windy day in Delaware.

Bryan Schor was held to just 93-yards passing.

But the offense did have a bright spot in the backfield, as Trai Sharp rushed for a career-high 185 yards on 36 carries.

The junior is averaging over 12-yards per carry this season, and he has shown the ability to break-off big gains.

One of his biggest runs against the Blue Hens came in the first quarter, when he went 59-yards, and set up the Dukes' only offensive touchdown.

Sharp says, "I just followed my lead blocker and I saw open grass, so I took it. I think it helped a lot. We scored on the next play. That's a big momentum changer for us. As the game went on, I definitely knew it was going to be a ground game and I just trusted my O-lineman."

JMU head coach Mike Houston adds, "The kind of zone run game that developed there today and the kind of defense that they were playing, and the subtle cuts that he was making. Trai has a little more experience and was seeing things just a little bit better, and so he kind of had the hot hand, so we kind of went with him there. We're fortunate to be blessed with so many guys that can get the job done."