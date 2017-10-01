Virginia to See Bountiful Pumpkin Harvest this Season

It's that time of year again for pumpkin spice dishes and picking pumpkins with the family for Halloween.

A report by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says that growers are expecting a good quality pumpkin crop this season.

Virginia is home to about 2,300 acres of wholesale pumpkins valued at more than $11 million.

Some farmers began harvesting pumpkins around Labor Day, while others just started on the last full weekend of September.

Most of the commonwealth’s commercial pumpkin productions are located in southwest Virginia where the elevations are higher and the weather is a little cooler.

But overall, farmers are reporting a good growing season that produced quality crops with excellent colors and stems.

“It's a good growing year, we had rain right when we needed it - these guys take a whole lot of rain and we had good rain when we were needing it, and we have a little irrigation out there to help them about,” says Lisa Henson of Chiles Peach Orchard. “So it's a great year for pumpkins.”

If you’re planning to visit a pumpkin patch this fall - there are a few pumpkins to be on the lookout for.

You have little pie pumpkins, huge jack-o'-lantern pumpkins, and the rare white pumpkins which some call ghost pumpkins.

Henson says that the pumpkin season runs into November, usually with a hard frost ending pumpkins’ growth.