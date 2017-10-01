Farming in the Valley Festival Celebrates Augusta County's Agricultural Heritage

Augusta County celebrated its agricultural roots on Sunday, October 1, with its annual Farming in the Valley Festival.

The event - consisting of a tractor display, petting zoo, and corn maze - celebrates Augusta County's farming heritage.

With fun activities for kids, the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce hopes to teach children the importance of agriculture in their region.

“Augusta County is the second largest county as far as agriculture industry in our state, so it really is a huge part of what our local culture is,” says Annette Medlin, president of the GARCC. “And so introducing young people to that, we’ve got sheep dogs over here we've got puddle pools and tractors for them to look at and all sorts of agricultural products and things for them to see.”

The event also featured area vendors showcasing locally crafted products.