Farming in the Valley Festival Celebrates Augusta County's Agricultural Heritage

Farming in the Valley Festival Celebrates Augusta County's Agricultural HeritagePosted: Updated:
Farming in the Valley Festival
Activities for kids at the festival
Cotton candy being made
Rice cooker at the festival
Farming in the Valley Festival Celebrates Augusta County's Agricultural HeritageMore>>
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story