Ruckersville to Hold Community Meetings for Public Input

People who live and work in Ruckersville will get a chance to weigh in on plans for the future of that part of Greene County along Route 29 during a series of upcoming community meetings.

Regional planners are working on a master plan to guide growth in Ruckersville.

It will look at things like traffic congestion, streetscape design, and future land development.

The first of three community meetings on the plan is coming up this Tuesday, October 3, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites on Route 29.

There's also an online survey that interested parties can complete.