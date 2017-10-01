Quantcast

Martha's Market Offers Unique Items for a Worthy Cause

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
Martha's Market Martha's Market
Women shopping at Martha's Market Women shopping at Martha's Market
Martha's Market Martha's Market
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville shoppers browsed the aisles of a marketplace set up inside John Paul Jones Arena, making purchases for a good cause.

More than 80 vendors set up shop for the 24th annual Martha's Market fundraiser.

Fifteen percent of all sales at the market benefit the Women's Committee at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

“It’s things for the home, it’s clothing, it’s food and treats, jewelry, just unique items and things you really won’t find anywhere else besides at the market,” says Danyelle Collins, Martha’s Market chair.

The funding will help pay for women's treatments and screenings like mammograms at the hospital.

  • Martha's Market Offers Unique Items for a Worthy CauseMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story