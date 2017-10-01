Martha's Market Offers Unique Items for a Worthy Cause

Charlottesville shoppers browsed the aisles of a marketplace set up inside John Paul Jones Arena, making purchases for a good cause.

More than 80 vendors set up shop for the 24th annual Martha's Market fundraiser.

Fifteen percent of all sales at the market benefit the Women's Committee at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

“It’s things for the home, it’s clothing, it’s food and treats, jewelry, just unique items and things you really won’t find anywhere else besides at the market,” says Danyelle Collins, Martha’s Market chair.

The funding will help pay for women's treatments and screenings like mammograms at the hospital.