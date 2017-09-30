Gov. McAuliffe, Pam Northam Rally Support for Gubernatorial Candidate

With less than six weeks until Election Day, Virginia Democrats are out on the campaign trail around central Virginia.

Governor Terry McAuliffe is joining his lieutenant governor’s wife to rally support for her husband in the gubernatorial race.

Governor McAuliffe made his way to three different locations in Charlottesville on Saturday, September 30, alongside Pam Northam, to campaign for her husband Ralph Northam.

The two are advocating for Northam while also addressing many concerns from the August 12 “alt-right” rally.

Their first stop was Mount Zion First African Baptist Church for a discussion with community members about the Unite the Right rally and ongoing controversy over Confederate monuments.

Later, the two mingled with voters near businesses on Preston Road.

They also met with supporters at a home in Sawgrass Court, where a canvassing event was underway.

Northam and McAuliffe spoke out about issues including healthcare, education, immigration, and what to do about open carry laws in the wake of the violence on August 12.

“That's something that Ralph as a physician - he was an army physician during desert storm - and he saw firsthand what can happen with those kinds of military weapons and so he has fought long and hard for reasonable gun safety laws,” says Pam Northam.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie has told NBC29 that he does not plan to change Virginia's open carry laws and supports them as is.

Northam and his wife will be making their rounds across northern Virginia on Sunday.