Saturday High School Football Scores & Highlights

Woodberry QB Will Wideman threw six TD passes and ran for another score against Paul VI Woodberry QB Will Wideman threw six TD passes and ran for another score against Paul VI

Woodberry Forest 52, Paul VI 6
Spotswood 30, Broadway 0    3rd quarter
Waynesboro vs. Harrisonburg    7:30 @ JMU