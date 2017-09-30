Rivanna River Art Festival Demonstrates Water Quality Tests

Testing the water quality of the Rivanna River

Families were out exploring the Darden Towe and Riverview parks today for the first Rivanna River Art Festival.

The festival featured artwork, music, dancing, and picturesque views of the river.

The Rivanna Conservation Alliance was there demonstrating how its members test and monitor the water quality.

“Overall for an urban environment, we're doing really well,” says Julia Ela of the Rivanna Conservation Alliance. “Our bacteria numbers have shown for 2017 that most of the data points have been beneath the recreation limit so that's great news for the rivers here.”

The alliance conducts two types of monitoring for the river.

One is benthic monitoring, which looks at bugs to determine the health of the water.

The other is bacteria monitoring which gives a snapshot in time of how the water is doing.