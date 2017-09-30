UVA Holds Event Showcasing Driverless Vehicles

The driverless cars know where to turn and when to stop

Governor Terry McAuliffe joined pioneers in the world of self-driving cars at the University of Virginia on Saturday, September 30, for an event showcasing the future of driverless vehicles.

Perrone Robotics from Crozet showcased its fully autonomous car for the governor and others today.

The cars use a combination of high tech sensors and software to make the rubber safely meet the road.

“This is what’s happening in the country, we need to be in the front of this technology,” says McAuliffe.

McAuliffe believes self-driving cars are in the not-too-distant future and he wants to make sure Virginia is driving at the front of the pack.

“They’re coming, they’re happening, and we’re building right now in Virginia 70 miles of sensors on the roads to accommodate the autonomous vehicles,” says McAuliffe.

These cars know how fast to drive, where to turn, and when to stop.

“It has sensors on it that tell it where things are in front of the vehicle and given a course to travel, it knows to navigate that course using its GPS sensor and avoid things along the way,” says Paul Perrone, founder of Perrone Robotics.

The cars’ ability to sense upcoming collisions and avoid them provides great hope for the future of auto safety.



“The safety enhancement that's gonna come from adding this kind of technology to cars is going to dramatically decrease the number of fatalities and accidents that occur on public roads,” says Perrone.

Leaders say this technology will not only make the commonwealth safer, but also economically stronger.

“This is a trillion dollar market opportunity so the economics are extraordinary and it's just something that our area can’t afford to not be involved with,” says Perrone.

“These companies come to Virginia, they start their companies, they create a lot of jobs,” says McAuliffe. “These are the jobs of the 21st century, they’re very high-paying jobs.

Perrone Robotics says some of this technology is already being implemented in cars today, but that it will still be another five or ten years before fully autonomous cars become commonplace on the road.