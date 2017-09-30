UVA's Darden School of Business to Open New Campus

University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business

The University of Virginia's Darden School of Business will open a new campus just outside the nation's capital.

Darden will take over the top two floors of an office tower on Wilson Boulevard in Rosslyn.

The 40,000-square-foot facility will house several classrooms, a boardroom, and conference space.

Right now, Darden offers its Executive MBA and Executive Education programs in the D.C. area.

The new space will open in the spring of 2018.