Parents of Disabled Children Hold Disabilities Public Safety Forum

Parents and first responders at the forum

Central Virginia first responders are learning how to work with children who have autism and other disabilities.

At a disabilities public safety forum in Charlottesville on Saturday, September 30, parents of disabled children taught police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical responders about the best ways to understand and work with autistic patients and victims.

The forum included a panel discussion as well as a question-and-answer session with the audience.

The Virginia Autism Institute, Commonwealth Autism, and other area autism foundations were also in attendance.