Albemarle to Host Public Meeting on Stream Buffer Protection

Albemarle County News Press Release:

In keeping with the County's strategic goal of Natural Resources Stewardship, staff has been working with county residents to review and assess the stream buffer requirements in the County's Water Protection Ordinance (see Article VI, beginning at Section 17-600).

The original ordinance was enacted in 1998 and is designed to protect water quality throughout the County.

As part of this process, staff has been reviewing the stream buffer regulations and soliciting input from area residents. The next public meeting has been scheduled.

Please mark your calendars for Tuesday, October 3, 2017 from 5:30 - 7:30PM in Lane Auditorium of the County Office Building, 401 McIntire Road, Charlottesville.

The October 3 meeting is the last public meeting about stream buffers before a work session with the Board of Supervisors in December. Meeting attendees will hear a summary of what staff have heard and learned during the review process, followed by opportunities for discussion and public comments.

Three stakeholder meetings and a larger public meeting have been held to-date. Additionally, the County conducted a survey in April to help staff understand the level of public awareness about stream buffers and the ordinance, efforts to protect water quality in the County, and to begin informing the public about the review process.

For more information about the regulations, review process, and summaries from the survey and the three stakeholder meetings, visit www.albemarle.org/StreamBuffer.

Albemarle County is eager to work with you about the regulations and possible changes you would like to see.

Please share this email with anyone you think might be interested. We have also created a flyer that you can print and distribute. Click here to download the flyer.

If you have questions or wish to express your ideas, please email David Hannah, Natural Resources Manager for Albemarle County, or call at 434-296-5832 ext. 3325.