Historical Society to Host Annual Spirit Walk

Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society Press Release:

As the air begins to cool and the trees shed their leaves, the spirits of former citizens of Charlottesville and Albemarle County gather one last time before consigning themselves to the earth for the long, cold winter. Join the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society on its 23rd Annual Spirit Walk to meet these memorable residents from our community's past. Come learn their stories as they are vividly brought to life before you.

On Friday, October 27th, meet former residents who now rest in Charlottesville's Maplewood Cemetery. Officially opened in 1827, Maplewood houses the remains of many citizens, both well-known and long-forgotten. Please note this tour begins at the Maple Street entrance to the cemetery.

Step back in time as you are guided through Charlottesville's historic Court Square on Saturday, October 28th. Included in this tour is a trial held inside the Albemarle County Court House, well-known to Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and James Monroe. Please note this tour begins at the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society, located at 200 Second St NE.

Dates/Times:

Friday, October 27th, 6:00 - 8:30 pm (Maplewood Cemetery)

Saturday, October 28th, 6:00 - 8:30 pm (Court Square)

Tours depart every 15 minutes and last approximately 75 minutes. Guests are encouraged to bring flashlights to Maplewood Cemetery and wear comfortable shoes on both tours. Due to the terrain of Maplewood Cemetery, this tour is not wheelchair accessible.

Tickets are on sale now. We encourage everyone to purchase their tickets in advance as there will only be a limited number of tickets available at the gate.

The Spirit Walk is a fundraiser that supports the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that works to promote an appreciation of local history so that the past may shed light on the present and the future.