Friday Night Fury High School Football Highlights & Scores

Appomattox 49, Fork Union Prep 36
Charlottesville 35, Powhatan 13
Covenant 48, Hargrave 30
Covington 70, Nelson County 22
East Rockingham 35, Stuarts Draft 28
Goochland 24, Buckingham County 7
Louisa 22, Western Albemarle 8
Madison County 49, Rappahannock County 27
Monticello 49, Albemarle 33
Nansemond-Suffolk 48, St. Annes-Belfield 28
Orange County 47, Fluvanna 21
R.E. Lee-Staunton 63, Wilson Memorial 20
Randolph-Macon 54, Fishburne Military 20
Riverheads 59, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 7
Rockbridge County 49, Turner Ashby 20