Rivanna Renaissance Conference Puts Emphasis on River

The Rivanna Renaissance Conference kicked off on Thursday, September 28, at the Albemarle County Office Building.

It's part of the weekend's festival that encourages people who live in the county to learn about the Rivanna River - and do everything they can to keep it clean.

They say the river needs to be front and center when it comes to the future of Albemarle County.

They say key to keeping it clean may simply be education.

"Just educate and inform, have events, be inclusive if we can of the greater community of Charlottesville and surrounding jurisdictions,” says Mike Forman of Rivanna Conservation. “We need to get the word out more and more."

The rest of the Rivanna River Festival runs all day Saturday at Riverview Park and Darden Towe Park starting at 8 a.m. at both locations.