Additional Suspect Arrested in Rockingham County Attempted Murder Investigation

Rockingham County Office of the Sheriff Press Release:

At approximately 7:00 p.m. last evening, two subjects were arrested without incident by the U.S. Marshals in connection to the investigation that began yesterday morning on Trinity Church Road in Rockingham County. Additional information obtained throughout the day indicated there was an additional suspect, as well as an additional victim (undisclosed) who was forced to drive the two suspects to Trinity Church Road and subsequently to an apartment in Verona.

The following agencies assisted with this investigation: U.S. Marshals, Capital Area Fugitive Task Force, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Harrisonburg PD, Harrisonburg Rescue, Rockingham Rescue.

Suspect = Brent Smallwood, a 27 year-old male of Elkton

CHARGES: Attempted Murder, Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Abduction by Force, Conspiracy to Commit Abduction

Suspect = Adrian Custer, a 20 year-old male of Harrisonburg

CHARGES: Principal in 2nd Degree for Malicious Wounding, Principal in 2nd Degree to Attempted Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Abduction

Mugshots of both suspects are attached to this release.

Both were denied bond in Court today and are being held here at RHRJ.

The victim is still in critical condition at UVA Hospital at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time and anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 564-3800.



Thank you,

Bryan Hutcheson

Sheriff