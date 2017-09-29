Three Cases Involving Confrontations with White Activists Postponed

In Charlottesville General District Court on Friday, September 29, three people charged in connection with confrontations with white activists will have to wait longer to have their cases heard.

Attorney Jeffrey Fogel, Joseph Draego, and Sara Tansey were all expected in court today, but only Joseph Draego was present.

Fogel is charged with shoving a man after a protest against white activist Jason Kessler.

Tansey and Draego are both charged in association with an incident during a rally in what was then called Lee Park back in February.

Tansey is accused of stealing Jason Kessler's phone, and Draego is charged with assault for allegedly punching Tansey in the face to get the phone back.

All three have new court dates set for October 23.