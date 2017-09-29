Local Food Hub Prepares for Farm to School Week

Friday, September 29, marks the first ever "Feed Virginia Day of Action," an initiative started by Virginia First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe and others to fight against hunger.

Schools throughout the commonwealth celebrated by providing free breakfast to students, and food organizations welcomed volunteers for a helping hand.

Local Food Hub is preparing for Farm to School Week, which starts on Monday, October 2.

Volunteers came by to help with packaging and promotion of local produce as they prep for big deliveries in the upcoming week.

For Local Food Hub employees, fresh produce is more than just fruits and vegetables.

“As a Charlottesville native, I grew up very immersed in our local farming community, and appreciative of the agriculture in this area,” says Laura Brown, chief of staff at Local Food Hub.

Brown organized volunteers to help out on Friday in honor of the first annual statewide Feed Virginia Day of Action.

“Our volunteers are helping to organize deliveries,” says Brown. “They're helping us label all of our boxes.”

Local Food Hub delivers fresh produce and other farm products to about 60 schools in the area.

But Brown says there's much more behind this event and healthy eating initiatives.

“It's an honor to try and help more of our next generation learn about the various career paths in this community and then also to access the food that is grown right here by local farmers that's also having a benefit to our local economy as well,” says Brown.

Experts say children need about five servings of fruits and vegetables each day, and not many have access to fresh produce in their homes.

"School nutrition programs feed kids for breakfast, lunch, and sometimes after school snack programs,” says Trista Grigsby, Virginia Farm to School specialist. “So if students are getting access to fresh, healthy foods in schools, that's gonna help them throughout their lives. Not just while they're in schools, but it will help them develop healthy lifestyles for the rest of their life.”

The volunteers are helping to load over $10,000 worth of fruits and vegetables that will be delivered to schools in six different districts.

"We're really working on trying to close the food access gap and work on childhood hunger,” says Grigsby.

On Monday, Local Food Hub will load up its trucks to deliver produce to six different school districts to prepare them for Farm to School Week.

The statewide, five-day celebration has students meet local farmers, participate in taste tests, and learn more about eating local.