UVA Event to Address Future of Driverless Cars

The future of driverless cars will come under the microscope during an event at the University of Virginia on Saturday, September 30.

The free public event will feature Perrone Robotics - a company in Crozet that has been developing the autonomous car technology.

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, UVA President Teresa Sullivan, and a slew of other government leaders and experts will all come together at the Darden School on Saturday to talk about how this technology will affect people.

The event will also include driverless car demonstrations throughout the day.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.