Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia.

At UVA, Caroline was the executive editor for WUVA News, a student-run multimedia organization and has interviewed Virginia delegates and Charlottesville officials for the last two years.

She was also selected in Summer 2017 as a Virginia Association of Broadcasters Intern and worked at WTVR CBS 6 in Richmond.

Caroline is a Virginia native and grew up in the small town of Blackstone, where her father ran the local newspaper, and she says journalism is in her blood.

When she's not working, you can find Caroline exploring picturesque spots around Charlottesville, running at a local gym, or cheering on the Hoos at a UVA sporting event.

Caroline's excited to continue to tell stories in Charlottesville and loves to hear from viewers. You can reach her by email at ccoleburn@nbc29.com or connect with her through Twitter.