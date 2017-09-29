Kites Will be Flying Saturday in Waynesboro for Coyner Springs Kite Fly

Release from Waynesboro:



Coyner Springs Kite Fly is scheduled for Saturday September 30, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Coyner Springs Park. The event, hosted by Waynesboro Parks and Recreation, is looking forward to some fall like weather and some wind in the forecast.



“Wind is what we need!” says special event coordinator Stephanie Seltzer. Last year the temperatures were high and the air was still. “We still had a ton of folks come out but it does make flying some of the bigger kites a challenge.”



This year temperatures are supposed to be somewhat cooler and the winds should be around 6 miles per hour in the afternoon so it is looking up.



Over 300 kites will be given away to event goers. Kids will be able to put their special mark on these kites at a kite decorating station and have a chance to enter their kite in a contest where the two best looking kites will receive a special prize from kite vendor, Life's a Breeze Kites.



Bowl kite races and kite performances will take place throughout the day. There will be a giant flag ceremony at noon. Spectators will enjoy collecting candy which is dropped over the flying field from large kites during two candy drops.



Although kites take center stage at this event, there are numerous other activities. As in years past, there will be old fashioned hay rides. Kids will be able to select a pumpkin to paint or build a pinwheel to take home with them. Also, a popular addition, is an Apple Slingin' contest. Apples donated from Dickie Brothers Orchard will be shot by a giant sling shot at targets with small prizes for those who "hit the mark".



"This is always a fun event and is a great way to welcome in the fall" says Seltzer.



There will also be vendors, face painting, Lucky Duck Kettle Korn, and Sooner BBQ.



Schedule of Events

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Kite Demonstrations, kite decorating, hayrides, apple slingin’, vendors

10:30 a.m. - Candy Drop

11:00 a.m. - Bowl Kite Races

Noon - Flag Ceremony

1 p.m. - Kite Decorating/Flying Contests

1:30 p.m. - Bowl Kite Races

2 p.m. - Candy Drop

More information can be found at the Parks and Recreation website or by calling 540-942-6735.