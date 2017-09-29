BRHBA to Hold 54th Annual Parade of Homes

09/29/2017 Release from Blue Ridge Home Builders Association:



CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – The Blue Ridge Home Builders Association (BRHBA) is proud to showcase some of the best builders in Charlottesville and the surrounding counties as part of the 54th Annual Parade of Homes.



The 2017 Parade of Homes, presented by Roy Wheeler Realty Co., features 41 ready-for market homes and 1 design center this year. Homes are listed at varying price points (from the upper $200’s to over $1 million).



Among the rich amenities being exhibited, you will find gourmet kitchens, spa-like master baths, and exquisite interior and exterior features including idyllic landscapes.



If you’re new to Charlottesville, contemplating a potential move, or upgrading your home, this is a wonderful opportunity to see the quality and craftsmanship the local builders and associates have to offer.



The Parade of Homes Magazine, a full color 80 page magazine, features all of the Parade of Homes entries and can be found on the BRHBA website at www.brhba.org.



The Parade takes place over two (2) consecutive weekends – September 30th and October 1 st and October 7 th and 8 th . All homes are free to the public and will be staffed by the builders and/or their agents from noon until 5pm. For more information, visit www.brhba.org.