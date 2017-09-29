Former Teacher Facing Child Pornography Charges Appears in Court

A former Charlottesville teacher is facing two federal charges involving child pornography.

Fifty-six-year-old Richard Wellbeloved-Stone appeared in Charlottesville’s federal courthouse for the first time Friday, September 29.

Federal investigators said they first discovered Wellbeloved-Stone's activities through online chats. The Department of Homeland Security contacted Charlottesville police on July 19.

Charlottesville City Schools announced on July 27 that Wellbeloved-Stone had been a teacher for the school division since 2002, but that he is now suspended. He was most recently teaching environmental sciences at Charlottesville High School.

He faces a count of using a minor to produce child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He also faces 20 charges in juvenile domestic court for child sex crimes.

Wellbeloved-Stone will remain in jail while the charges continue to be processed.

The case is set to face a grand jury.