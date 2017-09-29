Public Meetings Scheduled for CAT's Transportation Development Plan

09/29/2917 Release from Charlottesville Area Transit:



Charlottesville, Virginia... 9/29/2017... Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) is working with Foursquare Integrated Transportation Planning to develop a six-year Transit Development Plan (TDP).



The TDP is mandated by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT), in order to provide technical guidance for CAT's capital and operating program needs in the Six-Year Improvement Program (SYIP), Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), and Constrained Long Range Plan (CLRP). Through these efforts, the plan helps maximize the investment of public transit funds to achieve the greatest possible public benefit.



The nine-month study will identify strengths and weaknesses of CAT's existing services, and will make recommendations for service improvement and expansion.



Community participation is vital to the success of the TDP. To introduce community members to the process, two kickoff meetings have been scheduled.

October 12, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

October 13, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Both meetings will occur at CitySpace, 100 5th St. NE, Charlottesville, VA 22902. Each meeting will include a brief presentation beginning 30 minutes after the posted meeting start time, followed by a Q&A discussion with the audience. The presentation will provide background information on the study and a primer on transit service planning. The discussion following the presentation will allow attendees the opportunity to provide input on the strengths and weaknesses of the current service, as well as their priorities for future service improvements.



Persons needing special accommodations should contact CAT at 434-970-3349 by October 11, 2017.



The TDP's final report will be presented in May and will be valid for the fiscal years 2018 through 2024.



About Foursquare Integrated Transportation Planning

Foursquare Integrated Transportation Planning is a multi-modal transportation planning firm focused on providing innovative transportation solutions that are practical, focused, and implementable. https://www.foursquareitp.com/



About the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation

DRPT's mission is to improve the mobility of people and goods while expanding transportation choices in the Commonwealth through rail, public transportation, and commuter services. http://www.drpt.virginia.gov/