Defendant Takes Stand in Charlottesville Murder Trial

The man on trial for murder in Charlottesville is taking the stand in his own defense.

Pierre Gerard Augustine told the court he did not kill 31-year-old Floyd Randolph Alston Jr.

Prosecutors rested their case first thing Friday, September 29. The defense soon called Augustine to the witness stand.

Augustine said the reason for his calls and texts on November 21, 2015 with Jordan Jerome Eaddy – who has already been convicted for murder in connection to this case - was for planning to attend a party that evening.

The defense called a witness who was at the party to confirm Augustine was in attendance.

The prosecution believes Augustine is the person who fired the fatal shot into Alston’s chest during an attempted home robbery along South First Street. According to investigators, Augustine and Eaddy entered the home, while Bryan Page waited in a getaway car.

The 27-year-old defendant has been charged with first-degree murder while in the commission of an attempted robbery, first-degree murder while in the commission of a burglary, burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, and attempted robbery.

A jury found Eaddy guilty for his part in Alston’s murder back on November 30, 2016. Eaddy was convicted on the charges of first-degree murder in the commission of a robbery and attempted robbery. He is expected to be sentenced in October.

Page took a plea deal, and has testified for the prosecution against both Augustine and Eaddy.

The defense rested its case around 11:30 a.m.

Attorneys will present closing arguments, then jurors will receive instructions before they go into deliberations.

