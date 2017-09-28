Albemarle Co. Case Involving Stolen Motorcycle Sent to SCOTUS

The United States Supreme Court added 11 new cases to its docket Thursday morning. One of those cases stems from an Albemarle Circuit Court and Virginia appeals court ruling involving private property and a stolen motorcycle.

Ryan Austin Collins was convicted of receiving stolen property by both Albemarle Circuit Court and the Virginia court of Appeals in 2016. But, he filed another appeal, because he says a police officer violated his Fourth Amendment right by unlawfully entering his property.

The incident happened back in 2013 when Albemarle County Officer David Rhodes entered Collins’ girlfriend's driveway to uncover what he believed and later proved to be a stolen motorcycle.

Collins was indicted by a grand jury but argued that the evidence should be dismissed because officer Rhodes did not have a search warrant.

The Virginia Court of Appeals said the case involved "automobile exception" which allows police to search a vehicle if they believe it contains contraband.

"On the one hand, we know you're supposed to have a warrant if you're a police officer and want to search the house. On the other hand, you typically don't need a warrant to search a car or a motorcycle, so what do you do if the car or the motorcycle is right outside the house? Is that more like a house search or more like a car search?” Snook said.

It’s unknown if the Supreme Court disagrees with the lower court's ruling but at least four justices believe there is sufficient evidence to warrant a review.

If SCOTUS reverses the decision, Collins will not serve any jail time, and precedent will be set for whether or not it's lawful for officers to search a vehicle on private property.