Staunton Solar Company Receives 'B Corp Certification' for Projects

A company in Staunton is the first solar company in the state to receive “B Corp Certification.”

Secure Futures finances, builds, owns, operates and maintains resilient solar solutions for public-purpose entities. Projects include Albemarle County Public Schools, the University of Richmond and current project, The Carilion New River Medical Center.

“B Corp Certification” is meeting rigorous standards for social and environmental accountability, something Secure Futures was already doing according to its CEO, Tony Smith.

“It's about making money with a purpose to value the environment for future generations, to become very active in helping to shape public policy to advance solar in the state not just for our company but for all companies, for all residents in the state,” Smith said.

Secure Futures is the 25th company in the state to receive “B Corp Certification.”