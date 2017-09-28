Greene County Institute Hosts First Responders Car Rescue Training

Time is of the essence in a car crash, especially if victims are hurt and trapped inside the vehicle.

In Greene County, first responders from up and down the East Coast got a lesson that could save a life Thursday.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety invited more than 70 first responders to smash and cut apart new cars. Newer model cars are being built differently, making it challenging for first responders to quickly help a driver in need.

"I've been in the fire service for 26 years and there's something new to learn every day. Cars are like computers. They change often so it's up to us in this profession to make sure you stay on top of your craft,” David McGill, Maryland firefighter, said.

The fire fighters say if you're ever in an accident, don't try to pry open a vehicle yourself, because you could end up getting injured and make the extrication process more difficult.