Indiana Man Arrested on Assault Charges from August 12 Events

Dennis Mothersbaugh, mug shot taken in May 2017. Courtesy of "The Republic of Columbus, Indiana" CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
An Indiana man is now in custody, charged for an assault stemming from the Aug. 12 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.
Dennis Mothersbaugh, 37, is charged with assault and battery in Charlottesville. He was arrested Thursday in Indiana. Investigators say he assaulted a woman.
Charlottesville police expect to extradite him back to Virginia, but it is unclear when that will happen.
Release from Charlottesville:
On September 28, 2017, Dennis Lloyd Mothersbaugh (37 years of age; resident of North Vernon Indiana) was taken into custody in North Vernon, Indiana by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office.
Mothersbaugh is charged with assault and battery related to an incident that occurred during the August 12 th Unite the Right Rally.
Mothersbaugh has waived extradition and will be transported to the Charlottesville/Albemarle Regional Jail in the near future.