Black Lawyers For Justice Announce Lawsuit Against Charlottesville

A nationwide network of black attorneys is launching an official investigation into how Charlottesville officials handled the Unite the Right rally on August 12.

The group "Black Lawyers for Justice" is planning to file a civil and human rights lawsuit against the city.

The group made that announcement during a press conference at Emancipation Park on September 28.

The group explains that it is serious about this investigation and is not backing down.

The president of Black Lawyers for Justice, Malik Shabazz, led the conference.

During the conference he said, "{I am} completely offended, appalled, mortified, and angry about what happened to our people.”

Shabazz adds that the Charlottesville police department and city officials did not properly protect African Americans in the community during the rally.

"Why were so many injured on that day? Why was that lady killed? ... How were the permit holders allowed to so closely interact with the counter demonstrators with no police in between?" said Shabazz.

He wants an investigation of Mayor Mike Signer, Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy, and the city’s police department's conduct.

He questions if there was a police order to stand down.

"And worse, is there collaboration inside the police department between the white confederates and the Nazis and forces inside of the police department in this town?" said Shabazz.

Shabazz showed pictures of several white supremacists at the conference, calling on the community to help him track them down.

"I’m also here to pursue legally, any white power activists, any white supremacists, and neo-Nazis and any of these racists who did bodily harm to our people that day of August the 12th,” said Shabazz.

The group has been in the Charlottesville area for several days investigating, as it says it is in the process of fulfilling a list of plaintiffs.