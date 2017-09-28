JMU Football Aims For CAA-Record 17th Straight Win Saturday at Delaware

The JMU football team (4-0) will be aiming for a CAA conference record 17th straight win when the Dukes play at Delaware (2-1) Saturday at 3:30pm.

JMU has won 16 straight games, which currently is the longest win streak in both the FCS and FBS ranks.

In just four games, JMU quarterback Bryan Schor has completed a pass to 13 different receivers.

His four touchdown tosses this past Saturday in the Duke's 28-10 win over Maine were caught by four different receivers.

"You combine that with our running game and it forces you to defend the entire field horizontally and vertically," says head coach Mike Houston.

"And then you can't really bundle up the box," says senior offensive tackle Aaron Stinnie. "You have to spread it out to cover guys on the outside and then it opens up the run game -- so I think it really kind of helps out both ways."

The Dukes' defense has yet to allow a passing touchdown, so far this year.

"Our success at wide receiver and our success at defensive back go hand-and-hand," senior quarterback Bryan Schor. "When you come out here, if you're not ready to play, you're going to get exposed."

"I think we go against the best receivers in the country," says junior cornerback Curtis Oliver. "There's no surprises on game day. There's nothing we haven't seen already. Speed is definitely a key with our receivers. They definitely push us to the limit everyday."

Schor is pushing his name higher and higher in the JMU record books.

He ranks top eight in five major categories and is three passing touchdowns shy of tying the program record.

"I didn't realize how close I was to some of these things and right now, standing here, I still don't," says Schor.

As Bryan Schor approaches career milestones, so too does the JMU football team.

The Dukes have won six-straight on the road and have a chance to make it seven straight at Delaware this weekend.

If they do so, that would tie the school record for most consecutive road wins.

"We go into games with a chip on our shoulder," says Oliver. "We're in there house. We're trying to do what we do."

"Walking into another stadium and getting booed, It motivates us to perform well," says Schor.