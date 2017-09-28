Group in Charlottesville Honors Black Lives Lost to Violence

Downtown Charlottesville’s free speech wall was covered with the names of black men and women who have lost their lives to violence across the United States.

A small group chalked the wall with names on September 24, but somebody quickly wiped them all away.

A larger group got together on September 28, covered the wall with the 13-14 pages of names, read them aloud, and held a moment of silence.

Schyler Cunningham says the names written in white are the 1,500 black people who were killed by police since 2013.

The names that are in blue or pink chalk represent black transgender persons who were killed.

The wall had mixed reviews this second time around. Some people walking by joined in, while others criticized and questioned if police officers acted in self-defense.

“We don't have any stories of someone who was actively charging police, threatening violence, who managed to only get shot once,” said Cunningham.

The organizer says that those names inscribed in white were all confirmed cases of police violence, and they got the names from an online database