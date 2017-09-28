University of Virginia Spends Over $63K in Response to Aug. 11, 12 Violence

Members of the "alt-right" marching with torches through UVA (FILE IMAGE)

The University of Virginia spent more than $63,000 in response to the violent events on Aug. 11 and 12.

The university spent more than $37,000 on 842 hours of overtime pay for university police officers.

$24,000 was spent on facilities management for traffic control, barricades, and security. $2,000 was spent on meals for university personnel who worked those days.