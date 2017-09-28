Quantcast

University of Virginia Spends Over $63K in Response to Aug. 11, 12 Violence

Posted: Updated:
Members of the "alt-right" marching with torches through UVA (FILE IMAGE) Members of the "alt-right" marching with torches through UVA (FILE IMAGE)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The University of Virginia spent more than $63,000 in response to the violent events on Aug. 11 and 12.

The university spent more than $37,000 on 842 hours of overtime pay for university police officers.

$24,000 was spent on facilities management for traffic control, barricades, and security. $2,000 was spent on meals for university personnel who worked those days.

Sent from University of Virginia:

The UVA Office of Finance provided the following information regarding additional costs incurred by the University for the weekend of Aug. 11.  These costs are for the Academic Division and do not include any expenses for the UVA Medical Center’s operations that weekend.  Please review this information and let us know if you have any additional questions.  Thank you.  Anthony

University of Virginia Police Department

Assistance to CPD (answering calls in the City jurisdiction) and on-Grounds security for Aug. 11 – 13

842.75 overtime hours for a total cost of $37,081.00

UVA Facilities Management

Provide assistance to the UVA Medical Center (traffic control, moving barricades, door security) for a total of $24,065.00

UVA Office of Emergency and Safety Preparedness

Aug. 12 breakfast, lunch, and dinner for Joint University-City-County-State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for a total of $2,112.95

Total of all areas is $63,258.95.

  • University of Virginia Spends Over $63K in Response to Aug. 11, 12 ViolenceMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story