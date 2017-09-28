Gubernatorial Candidate Gillespie Attends Albemarle County Event

Virginia's gubernatorial Republican candidate made an appearance in Albemarle County Thursday morning.

Ed Gillespie attended the Virginia School Board Association Advocacy Conference Thursday, September 28, to talk about the importance of education across the commonwealth.

"I was happy to stand here today, to come here today and be with these school board members and thank them for their leadership in our communities," said the candidate.

The conference addressed Virginia’s shortage of teachers.

Gillespie said the next governor needs to make schools and teachers a main concern.

"Education is a top priority for me, and if you believe as I do that every child in Virginia must have access to a safe quality education, you got to do everything you can to make that the case," he said.

Gillespie said he has a multi-step plan to improve schools, including raising teacher's wages, reforming the SOL (Standards of Learning) tests, and putting together "student centered policies."

Ralph Northam, the Democratic Party's gubernatorial candidate, participated in the conference via video.