Madison County Man Sentenced 12 Years for Child Porn Charges

Daniel Dwayne Overholt, 37, of Madison County was sentenced to twelve years of active imprisonment yesterday, with an additional 83 years suspended, after being convicted of ten counts of possession of child pornography.

Upon his release, Overholt will be placed on supervised release indefinitely and will be required to register as a sex offender in any jurisdiction in which he lives or works.

Attorney General Mark R. Herring, whose team successfully prosecuted the case, announced the result after Overholt was sentenced by Madison County Circuit Court Judge Daniel R. Bouton.

"My team and I are working every single day to keep our children safe, and this is another strong sentence that will take a dangerous predator out of the community and put him behind bars," said Attorney General Mark Herring. "Nothing is more important than the security and health of our children, and we will not stop our efforts to fight the scourge of child pornography and put these criminals behind bars."

Evidence presented in court showed that investigators with the Northern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant on Overholt's Madison County residence seeking evidence related to the possession and distribution of child pornography. Investigators identified Overholt, a registered sex offender with a prior conviction for possession of child pornography as well as convictions for arson and animal abuse, as the sole occupant of the residence.

Officers seized his computer and various digital storage devices, and a subsequent forensic examination of the material revealed that Overholt had saved approximately 1,800 image and video files of child pornography in folders he had labeled "Best Pics" and "Best Movies." Overholt admitted to collecting child pornography and told investigators that he had a sexual attraction to children in the six-to-twelve-year-old age range.

The child pornography found in Overholt's possession featured children as young as one year old, some of which have been identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as abuse victims in prior law enforcement investigations.

This case was investigated by the Northern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Assistant Attorney General Stacey Rohrs of the Virginia Attorney General's Office prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth, with assistance from the Madison County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.