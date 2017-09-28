Federal Court Taking Up Child Porn Case Against Former Charlottesville Teacher

A federal court will take up charges against a former Charlottesville teacher accused of creating child pornography.

Fifty-six-year-old Richard Alan Wellbeloved-Stone was in Charlottesville General District Court Thursday, September 28. The court nolle prossed a charge, meaning the prosecution is dropping its suit against the defendant.

However, Wellbeloved-Stone’s case will go before a federal judge with a superseding indictment expected Friday, September 29.

The former teacher is still facing 19 charges of production of child pornography and one count of aggravated sexual battery.

Federal investigators said they first discovered Wellbeloved-Stone's activities through online chats. The Department of Homeland Security contacted the Charlottesville Police Department on July 19.

City police and federal agents executed a search warrant at Wellbeloved-Stone's Cottonwood Road home on July 25, and initially charged him with one count of possession of child pornography.

Wellbeloved-Stone is set to appear in Charlottesville’s federal courthouse Friday for the new criminal complaint.

He is also scheduled to be in Charlottesville Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court on October 6 for the production and sexual battery charges.