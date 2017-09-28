Crews in Harrisonburg Prepare for Winter Weather

City of Harrisonburg Press Release:

The city of Harrisonburg’s Public Works Department is already preparing for the upcoming winter weather.

As soon as the fall season arrives, staff with the Public Works Department begins planning for the season ahead.

On Friday, September 29, staff members will prepare equipment, check supplies, and review the procedures in anticipation of the first winter weather event.

Members of the community can expect to see equipment driving throughout the neighborhoods and running through the snow and ice routes.

“This dry run is conducted early enough so if anything needs to be repaired or modified, we are aware of itand can take care of it before the weather arrives,” explained Assistant Director Tom Hartman, Public Works.

Depending on the size of the storm and type of precipitation, the department has 32 pieces of equipment that can be deployed and 60 employees who work rotating 12-hour shifts to remove the snow and ice. In addition, there are 1,600 tons of salt stockpiled and 6,000 gallons of liquid brine ready to use.

Brine is a liquid salt mixture that is applied to high priority roadways prior to a storm that is expected to bring snow first. This application is not used for a winter weather event that brings rain before the snow because it will be washed away and not be effective.

The annual budget for fuel, material, salt, brine, and staff overtime is approximately $287,000; however, if the winter season is particularly busy the department can request additional funding.

During last winter, staff with the Public Works Department responded to nine weather events.

For additional information on the snow and ice program or to view a map of the plow routes, visit www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/snow-plow.